Google commits to donating $800 million to COVID-19 response efforts

Google has committed to donating $800 million USD ( about $1.1 billion CAD) in COVID-19 response effort funding.
According to Google Canada, this amount includes ad grants to help organizations like Health Canada provide critical information to Canadians, as well as Google Ad credits to Canadian small businesses.
Additionally, YouTube’s homepage now directs users to Health Canada’s COVID-19 website.
This follows previous efforts we have taken to help Canadians receive authoritative info in times of need, such as our SOS Alert in Search connecting people to info from @GovCanHealth https://t.co/QoaCN9eu2T
— Google Canada (@googlecanada) March 27, 2020
Some of Google’s $800 million will go to the World Health Organization (WHO), along with more than 100 government agencies around the world.
The company says its investment will also support NGOs and financial institutions. Further, $340 million (roughly $475 million CAD) in Google Ads credits will be distributed to companies globally. User credit notifications will appear in Ad accounts and can be used at any point until the end of 2020.
$20 million (about $28 million CAD) of this fund with serving as Google Cloud credits for institutions and researchers as they look for potential therapies, vaccines and new ways to combat COVID-19.
Google will also increase its gift match for employees annually from $7,500 (about $10,499 CAD) to $10,000 (roughly $14,000 CAD), which will allow employees to donate up to $10,000 to community organizations and Google will match it
Source: Google Blog
