Windows 10 is now running on one billion devices

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 is running on one billion devices around the world.
This figure includes PCs, laptops, Xbox One consoles and HoloLens mixed reality headsets that are running the operating system. For context, this is up from the 900 million devices that Windows 10 hit in September.
Windows 10 originally launched in July 2015 and at the time, Microsoft was looking to reach one billion Windows 10 devices within three years of the OS’ release. However, Microsoft was banking on adoption of its Windows Phone to help hit this target, which ultimately did not happen due to the phone’s failure.
As a result, Microsoft revised its timeline to five years after release, which the company has now, ultimately, achieved.
Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7 on January 14th. In the months leading up to that date, the company was advising users to update to Windows 10, which no doubt also helped drive adoption of the more recent OS.
Source: Microsoft
