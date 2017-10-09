Microsoft has finally admitted something that most in the mobile space already knew. That its mobile operating system Windows 10 Mobile will not see any new hardware or software updates.
Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Operating Systems Group at Microsoft, stated on Twitter that the company will not be “building new features/hw” and Windows 10 Mobile is simply not its “focus.” Belfiore did note that Microsoft attempted to build up the OS and “tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest.”
Current Windows Mobile users who plan to stick with the OS can somewhat be assured that your device will remain secure as Microsoft will continue to support the platform with “bug fixes, security updates.”
We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest. ☹️ https://t.co/ePsySxR3LB
— Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017
Over the past 2-years, Microsoft launched a series of Android and iOS apps that can connect any phone to a PC. Recently, Microsoft announced its Edge browser will come to iOS and Android.
Belfiore started using an iPhone in 2016 and Bill Gates recently switched to Android.
Unfortunately, with this news, the heavily rumoured Surface Phone will most likely never see a release.
