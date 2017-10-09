News
Windows Phone is no longer a ‘focus’ for Microsoft, will not be building new hardware of features

Oct 9, 2017

8:55 AM EDT

6 comments

Windows Phone

Microsoft has finally admitted something that most in the mobile space already knew. That its mobile operating system Windows 10 Mobile will not see any new hardware or software updates.

Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Operating Systems Group at Microsoft, stated on Twitter that the company will not be “building new features/hw” and Windows 10 Mobile is simply not its “focus.” Belfiore did note that Microsoft attempted to build up the OS and “tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest.”

Current Windows Mobile users who plan to stick with the OS can somewhat be assured that your device will remain secure as Microsoft will continue to support the platform with “bug fixes, security updates.”

Over the past 2-years, Microsoft launched a series of Android and iOS apps that can connect any phone to a PC. Recently, Microsoft announced its Edge browser will come to iOS and Android.

Belfiore started using an iPhone in 2016 and Bill Gates recently switched to Android.

Unfortunately, with this news, the heavily rumoured Surface Phone will most likely never see a release.

Source: Twitter

Comments

  • Smanny

    It’s been dead for a long while now. Especially when there is no new devices. Besides that Microsoft has been putting their apps and services on other platforms for a while now. Microsoft finally admits that the primary computing device is now the smartphone. It’s been that way for a long time. I know some will disagree, especially when it comes to development. However the vast majority of the population doesn’t do that. There primary form of computing consists of social media, web browsing, news, weather, stocks, banking, purchasing, videos, music, movies, light gaming, and more. The smartphone can do all those things faster than a PC or laptop, hands down, not to mention it’s much more convenient.

    • It’s Me

      Thanks, Captain Obvious!

    • Captain Pokemon

      Dude, no need to be nasty to him. Lol We all knew Windows Phone is DOA when Balmer bought that from Nokia. What a waste of $. Blackberry phones are so much better. Would have survived if it weren’t for those two arrogant CEOs.

    • It’s Me

      Nasty? I thought I was sort of gentle with him. He likes it when I’m gentle with him.

    • Captain Pokemon

      Lol

      Happy Thanksgiving to you anyway.

  • Shafiq Jetha

    I don’t know if that’s entirely true, there’s a lot of talk going on about Andromeda/One Core, which would suggest that there could be another mobile device from Microsoft, but it will be running full Windows 10 instead of Windows 10 Mobile. Microsoft’s demos of Windows on ARM have shown that they can develop for mobile chipsets, and it’ll only be a matter of time before we see another mobile device from them, though what sort of form that will take is anybody’s guess.