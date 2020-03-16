Uber expands its sick leave program to more drivers because of coronavirus

Uber has updated its sick leave program to provide more drivers who are unable to work because of the coronavirus, 14-days of paid sick leave based on their average earnings.
The Verge is reporting that the ride-sharing company will average the driver’s previous six months of earnings to establish how much they’ll make during the time off. Drivers also need to have made at least one trip in the 30-days leading up to March 6th. That means if over the last six months, a driver has made an average of $100 per day, then Uber will pay them $1,400.
Last week Uber suspended accounts of drivers and riders that had come in contact with the virus, but only drivers with coronavirus could take advantage of the sick days. Now, at least many drivers affected by the virus can take time off and get a little bit of money.
Lyft is also offering similar time off for its drivers, but its payout is based on the driver’s last four weeks of work instead.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Uber for any Canadian specific information.
Source: The Verge
Comments