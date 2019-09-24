News
Windows 10 is now on more than 900 million devices

Sep 24, 2019

4:59 PM EDT

Windows 10 Cortana search bar

Windows 10 is now on 900 million devices, an impressive feat for Microsoft’s newest desktop operating system.

The Redmond, Washington-based company’s corporate vice-president, Yusuf Mehdi, announced the achievement on Twitter. Mehdi also pointed out that Microsoft added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before.

Mehdi also hinted at what’s to come at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event, suggesting more Windows 10-powered devices will make an appearance at the event.

Considering Windows 10 only just surpassed Windows 7 in market share at the end of 2018, the 900 million mark is an impressive one to hit.

Microsoft will likely see Windows 10 continue to grow as Windows 7 nears the end of its extended support period.

Source: Yusuf Mehdi (Twitter)

