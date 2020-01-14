Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 7

Time is up for Windows 7, as Microsoft has officially ended support and security updates for the operating system.
This means that users who are still using the OS will be vulnerable to bugs. Any problems that may arise also won’t be fixed. However, some companies have paid for extended support that will keep them in the clear until 2023.
Users who want to protect their computers should upgrade to Windows 10. It’s also important to note that some older devices might not be compatible with Windows 10, which may require some users to buy a new computer.
A basic home version of Windows 10 starts at $189 in Canada, while a pro version costs $259.99. Windows 10 has regular updates and security features.
Microsoft announced on January 14th, 2019 that it would be ending support for Windows 7 in exactly a year, and that time has finally come.
Source: Microsoft
