Uber suspending accounts of riders and drivers that come into contact with coronavirus

Uber has suspended several accounts of drivers who have come into contact with the coronavirus, and it seems willing to do it again if need be.
The company has already suspended 240 accounts in Mexico and a driver in London over coronavirus concerns. Uber also stresses that these suspensions are only temporary and drivers can get up to 14 days of sick day compensation if they miss work due to the virus.
The Verge reports that Lyft is also offering financial assistance to drivers affected by the virus.
Ride-sharing companies need to be extra careful since so many people filter through a driver’s car each day. For example, when all the accounts were suspended in Mexico, it only consisted of two drivers and 238 riders who had been taking rides from those two drivers.
Uber and Lyft aren’t the only tech companies that have been affected by the virus. Google Canada and Shopify have both announced that their employees will begin working from home to prevent the spread of the virus.
Source: The Verge
