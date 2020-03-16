In another step to protect Canadians from COVID-19, Tim Hortons has announced it will be closing all dining room seating at its locations.
On a message on its website, Tim Hortons noted the changes will start March 17th ‘until further notice.’
“All Tim Hortons restaurants will focus on take-out, drive-thru and delivery service (where available) and will close all dining room seating in most locations until further notice. This is being done to contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials,” says Tim Hortons
Timmies follows suit of Starbucks Canada that decided the same action.
The popular ‘Roll Up The Rim’ contest is currently happening and the company removed paper cups to a fully digital experience.
Late last week, Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons Canada, said the company has “been working to ensure that we are keeping your interests at the heart of every decision we make and everything we do… we believe eliminating paper Roll Up The Rim cups was the right thing for guests and team members.”
Source: Tim Hortons
