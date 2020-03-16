Uber Eats waives delivery fees for independent restaurants amid COVID-19 outbreak

Uber Canada says that it’s waiving the delivery fee for independent restaurants across the country in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As more customers are choosing to stay indoors, we’ve waived the Delivery Fee for the more than 100,000 independent restaurants across U.S. and Canada on Uber Eats,” the company wrote in a statement.
Since the delivery fee is only being waived for independent restaurants, this means that the fee still applies to chain restaurants like McDonald’s and KFC.
“We know the coming weeks will be challenging ones for many small business owners, and we want to help restaurants focus on food, not finances,” said Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats Canada and U.S., in a statement.
The company is also launching daily marketing campaigns in its app to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app.
Further, it says that it is committing 300,000 free meals through Uber Eats to first responders and healthcare workers in the U.S. and Canada in coordination with local and provincial governments.
Source: Uber
