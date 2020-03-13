Tim Hortons has given a statement on how the company will be handling Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In an email to Canadians and its loyal customers, Axel Schwan, President Tim Hortons Canada, said the company has “been working to ensure that we are keeping your interests at the heart of every decision we make and everything we do.”
Apart from being extra clean by increasing the “frequently wipe down pin-pads, door handles, tables, chairs and surfaces,” Timmies said it made the right decision to shift away from paper cups for its Roll Up The Rim contest to a digital-only play through its app and online.
“For the first time in 35 years we made changes to our Roll Up The Rim contest. It was an incredibly tough decision, however we believe eliminating paper Roll Up The Rim cups was the right thing for guests and team members. You can play Roll Up The Rim digitally by scanning your Tims Rewards card and rolling up the rim on the Tim Hortons app,” said Schwan.
