Starbucks Canada shifts to ‘to-go’ model amid COVID-19 outbreak

You can still order in-person or through mobile ordering, but you can't sit at the coffee shop

Mar 16, 2020

11:08 AM EDT

Starbucks Canada is temporarily moving all stores to a “to-go” model in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coffee chain says that the cafe, mobile ordering, drive thru and delivery options will be available, but that it is removing all seating in its locations. Customers can still order in-person at the locations, along with the mobile ordering option.

“These changes start today and will last for at least two weeks. All stores in Canada will move to the “to go” model by Wednesday, and these closures will be complete by the end of the week,” Starbucks wrote in a statement.

Starbucks is also temporarily closing company-operated stories in high-social gathering locations like stores located in malls that don’t have exterior/ street access, and in colleges and universities.

It is also modifying the condiment bar by not allowing customers to pour their own milk and cream.

Source: Starbucks Canada 

