Business

Air Canada now allows passengers to cancel their bookings online for free

If you booked your flight after March 4th, you can even cancel two hours before your flight

Mar 16, 2020

1:34 PM EDT

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Air Canada has added a new feature to its website that allows people to cancel their flight bookings online.

There are two conditions regarding the new feature. If you ordered your flight before March 4th, you can cancel online without a fee and you’ll receive an online credit towards a future flight this year.

If you booked after March 4th, you can cancel you flight up to two hours before departure and you’ll also receive a credit for future travel booked and used before December 31st.

Both of these no-fee cancellation options are available until April 30th, 2020, but if the virus is still a prevalent, then it may get extended.

You can find out more on Air Canada’s website, including flight cancellations, route suspensions and more.

Source: Air Canada

