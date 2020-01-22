PREVIOUS
Elon Musk seemingly hints that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to Teslas

Toss a coin to your Tesla

Jan 22, 2020

5:48 PM EST

0 comments

The Witcher 3 Geralt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been on a bit of a Witcher kick lately, having tweeted multiple times about Netflix’s hit fantasy drama series.

Now, Musk is suggesting that one of the Witcher video games — a trilogy of RPGs from Polish developer CD Projekt Red that’s also based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novel series — could make its way to Tesla vehicles.

On Twitter, Musk shared a pool asking whether Tesla owners would like to play “The Witcher game” in their vehicles. While Musk didn’t specify which Witcher game he was referring to, the most logical conclusion would be The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In addition to being the most recent of the trilogy, the game is by far the most successful. The Witcher 3 has even seen record-high popularity on Steam thanks to the release of Netflix’s show.

As of the time of writing, more than 85 percent of the 608,717 votes in Musk’s poll are for “yes.”

In response, the official Witcher video game Twitter account shared this humourous image:

The picture seemingly alludes to a long-running joke about how Roach, protagonist Geralt’s horse, would get stuck in objects like trees or houses due to in-game bugs.

It remains to be seen if The Witcher 3 — or any other Witcher game — will indeed make its way to Tesla. Given the franchise’s popularity, though, especially among Musk, it’s certainly a possibility.

It’s worth noting that Musk also expressed interest in a separate tweet in bringing Microsoft’s massively popular sandbox game Minecraft to Teslas.

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

