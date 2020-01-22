PREVIOUS|
Studio behind Legend of Korra working on a ‘Witcher’ anime film for Netflix

Hopefully there's cool magic like the live-action series

Jan 22, 2020

4:53 PM EST

The Witcher Geralt

I binged a lot of different series on Netflix last year and one of them was The Witcher. 

I enjoyed the series and thought Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer stole the show and my heart. While The Witcher Season 2 is slated for a 2021 release, we might get an animated film earlier than that.

According to NX’s Twitter account, also called Next on Netflix, the streaming platform will have a new anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. 

According to the tweet, the new film will be worked on by Studio Mir, who also worked on Voltron: Legendary Defender, two episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders and The Legend of Korra. Lauren S. Hissrich, creator of the Netflix series, is also working on the animated film alongside writer Beau De Mayo.

The tweet doesn’t say when the film will be launching on Netflix, but hopefully, it comes later this year.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: NX (@NXOnNetflix)

