Studio behind Legend of Korra working on a ‘Witcher’ anime film for Netflix

I binged a lot of different series on Netflix last year and one of them was The Witcher.
I enjoyed the series and thought Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer stole the show and my heart. While The Witcher Season 2 is slated for a 2021 release, we might get an animated film earlier than that.
According to NX’s Twitter account, also called Next on Netflix, the streaming platform will have a new anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020
According to the tweet, the new film will be worked on by Studio Mir, who also worked on Voltron: Legendary Defender, two episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders and The Legend of Korra. Lauren S. Hissrich, creator of the Netflix series, is also working on the animated film alongside writer Beau De Mayo.
The tweet doesn’t say when the film will be launching on Netflix, but hopefully, it comes later this year.
Image credit: Netflix
Source: NX (@NXOnNetflix)
