Samsung announces that Google Play and Vizio now support HDR10+

Samsung and Panasonic have reported that there are now 94 adopters of the HDR10+ format. One of the most notable adopters is Google Play for its TV and movie content. Additionally, Vizio is adding support for HDR10+ technology to their UHD TV lineup.
To note, HDR10+ is Samsung’s high definition technology that’s on par with Dolby Vision but has some differences; Dolby Vision offers 12-bit colour, whereas HDR10+ offers 10-bit colour.
Google Play Movies & TV will now stream HDR10+ content from its UHD library; however, Samsung hasn’t announced said which exact titles will get the feature. There are now new HDR10+ UHD Blu-ray titles available such as, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and IT: Chapter Two.
OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi will also support HDR10+ on their handsets, meaning that those with any of these devices will be able to consume content in HDR10+ and take videos in HDR10+. Samsung’s press release doesn’t mention whether HDR10+ will be coming to OnePlus’ or Xiaomi’s TV sets.
HDR10+ support is also now available on Onkyo and Pioneer AV Receivers for home theatre viewing.
If you have any of the devices mentioned above, you’ll be able to watch content on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube in HDR10+ as well.
Source: Samsung
