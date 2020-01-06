January 2020 security patch rolling out to Pixel devices now

Like clockwork, the January 2020 security patch is here for Pixel 2 devices and newer. The update is starting to hit devices now.
Factory and over-the-air (OTA) images are available now as well through the Android Developers website for those who prefer to take care of things themselves.
For the first security patch of 2020, things are pretty normal. The January update brings fixes for several issues and patches vulnerabilities from ‘high’ to ‘critical.’ The most severe was a media framework issue that could possibly allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code through a crafted file.
The Google security bulletin lists 37 security fixes and 10 functional updates included in the update.
It’s worth noting that the Pixel 4 devices should get the update alongside the other Pixels. In December, the update was delayed slightly for Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones due to the first Pixel feature drop. Further, some Pixel users who didn’t receive the December update should receive along with a cumulative January patch.
That said, those still holding on to the original Pixel won’t see any more updates. The phone that kicked off the Pixel line received a final update in December and will no longer receive updates going forward.
Source: 9to5Google
