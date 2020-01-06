China-based TCL, the company responsible for Alcatel, Blackberry-branded devices and the latest from Palm, has unveiled its new series of TCL-branded smartphones.
This new lineup includes the company’s first 5G phone, the TCL 10 5G, which is set to launch globally later this year.
Alongside the new 5G handset, the company has also revealed the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L, which will be available in the U.S. and Canada beginning in Q2 2020, starting at under $500 USD (roughly $648 CAD). Each of the smartphones will feature quad rear-facing cameras, as well as the company’s ‘Nxtvision’ visual technology.
Nxtvision is TCL’s proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology that features “enriched colour clarify and contrast enhancement in real-time and [has] an elevated camera experience,” according to the company’s press release.
TCL plans to reveal more about the TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G at a dedicated press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 22nd, 2020 at Mobile World Congress.
That said, judging by the images provided, the TCL 10 Pro features a slightly curved display, which the company calls an “edge AMOLED display,” as well as a small Essential Phone-esque notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, there appears to be a Google Assistant button and quad-camera setup that looks smooth against the handset’s rear. Going by camera setup, there’s a 64-megapixel camera, a Macro Lens and apertures between f/1.8 and 2.4.
The TCL 10 5G sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, a hole-punch camera and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7-Series 5G chipset. The TCL 10L also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch camera.
Comments