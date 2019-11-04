Original Google Pixel doesn’t get November security patch, could mark end of support

Well, it’s been a good run. The original Pixel and Pixel XL have not received the recent November security patch, likely marking the end of official patch support from Google.
The 2016 flagship launched with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of security patches. The former guarantee got extended, and the Pixel received Android 10. However, Google did not extend the security patch promise.
MobileSyrup reached out to Google regarding the update, as sometimes older devices don’t receive updates as quickly as new devices. The search giant hasn’t officially stated that support has ended, but the timing does fit the company’s original promise.
The Pixel, very much an HTC-made device, kick-started Google’s smartphone line and set the design language for the first few phones. It had the distinctive split glass and metal design on the back and both the regular Pixel and the XL looked identical save for the size difference.
Further, the phones both sported Google’s unique colour names for the first time — ‘Very Silver,’ ‘Quite Black’ and ‘Really Blue.’
The OG Pixel also sported an unusual wedge design. The phone was thicker up top and thinner at the bottom, allowing for no camera bump and it felt excellent in hand.
A Snapdragon 821 and 4GB of RAM powered the device. It came in 32GB or 128GB of storage. The Pixel has a 5-inch AMOLED screen at 1080×1920 pixels with a 2,770mAh battery while the XL had a 1440×2560 pixel display with a 3,450mAh battery. Both phones had 12.3MP rear cameras and 8MP front cameras.
All in all, it was a good device, and it kicked off the Made by Google line. If this is the end for the Pixel, it will be missed.
Source: 9to5Google
