Apple TV+ app is coming to 2018 and newer LG TVs

While Apple’s TV+ app and AirPlay 2 have been available on select Samsung TVs for a few months now, it looks like the app is making its way to more televisions.
Along with its reveal of new 8K OLED TVs, LG confirmed that Apple’s streaming platform app is coming to its 2018 and 2019 TVs, though details regarding what models, as well as specific release dates, have yet to be revealed.
“New for 2020, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe and watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels as well as access their iTunes video library and buy or rent more than 100,000 films and TV shows. Customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year,” wrote LG in a recent press release.
The LG webOS version of the Apple TV+ app will likely look very similar to the version of the platform built for Samsung smart televisions.
The Apple TV+ app has yet to make its way to Vizio and Sony televisions, though some smart TVs from the manufacturers support AirPlay 2. It’s worth noting that LG is still only allowing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support on 2019 and newer televisions because of technical limitations.
While critics have poorly received Apple TV+’s content, I enjoyed Dickinson, For All Mankind and even See. Apple TV+ costs $5.99 per month in Canada.
