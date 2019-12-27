PREVIOUS|
News

Non-Pixel, but Android, owners might be able to use a version of the Recorder app

The modified app should work on phones with Android 9 Pie or Android 10

Dec 27, 2019

3:15 PM EST

0 comments

Pixel 4 Recorder app

Non-Google phone users who have an Android phone can rejoice as there might be a workaround to get the Google Recorder app on your phone.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Google Recorder app, essentially the app transcribes recording live and offline. The app is a godsend to anyone, especially journalists, that need to use transcriptions for their work.

XDA Developers found the workaround with a modified version of the app, however, there are a few things you’ll need to know. First off, your phone needs to have Android 9 Pie or Android 10. Also to note, it might not work on some phones.

XDA says that the app should work on phones from Huawei, Honor, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, LG, and Sony Xperia, as long as they have those system requirements.

Gizmodo notes that the modified app works partially with phones from Asus, Oppo, and OnePlus.

Source: XDA Developers Via: Gizmodo

Related Articles

News

Oct 23, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel Live Wallpaper app launches on the Play Store

News

Oct 15, 2019

9:19 AM EDT

Live 88.5 TechBites: Google event, Apple, election

News

Nov 18, 2019

7:00 AM EST

Google Canada Black Friday sale heavily discounts Pixel 4/4XL, Nest Hub and Home

Comments