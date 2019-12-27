PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera module render showcases periscope shooter

The periscope camera will reportedly allow for 5x optical zoom

Dec 27, 2019

Samsung’s Galaxy S11+’s camera module has been leaked once again.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) who shared the leak says that he updated his previous render based upon the latest prototype he received. Hemmerstoffer says that he assumes this is the final configuration.

The new render showcases the square-shaped lens that will be the phone’s periscope camera, which will reportedly allow for up to 5x optical zoom. The other sensors are reportedly the 108-megapixel primary shooter, a macro camera as well as a lens for depth of field.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series will reportedly launch in February of 2020.

Source: @OnLeaks

