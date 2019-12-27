Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera module render showcases periscope shooter

Samsung’s Galaxy S11+’s camera module has been leaked once again.
Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) who shared the leak says that he updated his previous render based upon the latest prototype he received. Hemmerstoffer says that he assumes this is the final configuration.
Next up, the #GalaxyS11Plus…😏
It appears the renders I shared one month ago were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout.
Here an updated render based upon the latest prototype I got and which depict what I assume is the final configuration… pic.twitter.com/IhUWdQh9JN
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019
The new render showcases the square-shaped lens that will be the phone’s periscope camera, which will reportedly allow for up to 5x optical zoom. The other sensors are reportedly the 108-megapixel primary shooter, a macro camera as well as a lens for depth of field.
Samsung’s Galaxy S series will reportedly launch in February of 2020.
Source: @OnLeaks
