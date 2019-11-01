PREVIOUS|
Recorder app coming to older Pixel devices

Unclear when the Pixel devices will get the update

Nov 1, 2019

1:46 PM EDT

Pixel 4 Recorder app

Google officially revealed the Recorder app at the ‘Made by Google 2019’ event in October. When Google announced this, it was a Pixel 4 series exclusive. Now an employee at the company confirmed on Reddit that it would come to older Pixel handsets as well.

The Google employee did not reveal when this will happen, nor did they say exactly which Pixel handsets will get the feature.

Some users reported that sideloading the app currently works on their Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 2. Additionally, I have the Recorder app on my Pixel 3 XL as well. To get it, head to APK Mirror, but download at your own risk.

The Recorder app is easy to use and lets users record audio. And if you’re a journalist, there is a very useful transcription section to the app.

Source: @PixelCommunity, Via: Reddit, Android Police 

