EB Games taking signups for an Xbox Series X newsletter

If you’re interested to learn as much as possible about the upcoming Xbox console, then you can sign up for updates via EB Games.
The Canadian video game retailer is hosting a page where prospective buyers can enter their email addresses to stay informed on all the latest Xbox news.
So far all we know about the Series X is that it will be the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever. It will also play games from the original Xbox, the Xbox 360 and the current generation of Xbox One games.
While the marketing material for the console has so far only shown it off standing vertically, it’s also supposed to sit horizontally.
You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Source: EB Games
Comments