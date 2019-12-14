Apple opens new store in Toronto’s Eaton Centre mall

Apple has opened a new store in Toronto’s Cadillac Fairview Eaton Centre mall.
The store has an updated design and is more than twice the size of the old location. The new store is right below the old storefront, so it’s still near the mall’s Queen street entrance.
This is one of the six Apple Stores in Canada that are now updated with a refreshed design.
The new store has two pathways that Apple is calling ‘Avenues’ along the sides of the store to bring back the feeling of window shopping in a small town.
It stores all of the accessories that it sells in these Avenues like cases, Airpods, speakers, among tons of other things. There’s even a selfie zone with an original art print to use as a backdrop.
Between the two avenues are five tables that will be familiar to anyone that’s ever walked through an Apple Store before. There’s even an interactive table where users can build some Apple Watch combinations and find a case and band that matches their style.
At the back of the store is a new space for ‘Today at Apple’ sessions. This includes a ton of seating and a new giant 20-foot screen that can be used for the sessions. If you’re unfamiliar with Today at Apple, these programs are free classes or lectures to teach people how to use the company’s products.
For example, there are classes for drawing on iPad, coding, photography and more. So far in Canada, Apple has offered more than, 80,000 sessions to date. You can sign up for the sessions online.
There are some more images of the store below:
Comments