Motorola’s Razr includes a cool nostalgic secret keyboard

The Retro Razr mode is accessible via a quick settings toggle

Nov 14, 2019

2:07 PM EST

Motorola recently revealed its new Razr foldable display smartphone. As expected, this reinvigorated classic brings with it a heavy nostalgia.

But to bring back even more sweet memories, Motorola has added a secret ‘Retro Razr’ mode to the smartphone. 

Razr users can switch on the mode via the quick settings menu with a toggle. Turning it on transforms the user interface into the layout from the Razr phone of yesteryear, including even the iconic keypad.

Not only does it look cool, but it works. You can make calls and send texts with the keypad and the direction button. Motorola even restricted the touchscreen so you can only tap on the keypad and the other fake buttons.

This is pretty interesting Easter Egg from Motorola, but unfortunately, you’ll need to pay $1500 USD ($1988 CAD) to see it first hand.

The Razr phone is coming to Canada in early 2020, according to Motorola. 

Source: CNET

