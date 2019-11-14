Brant County in Ontario launches on-demand transit service ‘Brant eRide’

Brant County in Ontario has unveiled a new form of public transportation with RideCo tech called Brant eRide, which is an on-demand transit service.
The service seems similar to Uber and Lyft in the sense that it lets users book a ride online or through an app. It launched on October 15th and is meant to be flexible, affordable and accessible.
Residents can access the service from Monday to Friday between 6am to 9pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm. Brant eRide will not be available on holidays.
It offers two types of fares. Users can request a community rideshare for $3 CAD a trip, which will pick up and drop off riders at specific locations. They also have the option to request a commuter rideshare for $1 a trip, which then provides a mutual meeting and drop-off location.
Brant eRide says that all of the drivers for the service have been screened and trained for the job.
The service replaces the previous subsidized transportation program that operated in Brant County for several years for people with physical disabilities.
Users can receive four free rides with the code ‘4FREE’ when booking a ride through the app. The code expires on December 31, 2019.
You can download the Brant eRide on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Source: Brant eRide Via: The Brantford Expositor
