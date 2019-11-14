Amazon’s Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker is now available in Canada

Amazon’s Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker with Alexa is now available in Canada.
Though the Flex is now available, unfortunately, it’s already sold out and won’t be back in stock until November 21st. The Flex costs $34.99 CAD and you can buy two for $55.
The Flex’s speaker isn’t optimal for blasting music but brings a small speaker assistant to a variety of places in your home.
You can use it to control your smart home products, including lights, thermostats and door locks. Additionally, you can have it set an alarm or timer and contact other rooms in your house with compatible Echo products.
The Flex is one of the cheapest ways to get Alexa into your home and it barely takes up any room.
The flex is available on Amazon.ca.
