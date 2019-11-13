PREVIOUS|
Snapchat partners with Gucci for ‘Portal Lens’ that transports users to AR beach

The virtual beach has a holiday theme

Nov 13, 2019

9:03 PM EST

Snapchat

Snapchat has partnered with luxury fashion brand Gucci for its latest AR portal lens that transports users to a virtual beach.

The virtual beach includes a number of different Gucci handbags and accessories and features a holiday theme. There is also a Christmas tree with presents in the middle of the beach.

You’ll see candy canes falling from palm trees and a snowman that is made out of sand. You can also interact with the different items on the virtual beach.

To access the lens, you just have to look for it in the Lens Carousel in the Snapchat app.

Toys R Us also recently partnered with Snapchat to allow users to interact with top toys for the holiday season in its holiday catalogue.

Via: Engadget 

