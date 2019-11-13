Pocket Monsters from ‘Pokémon Sword and Shield’ are set to arrive in Pokémon Go

It looks like some of the new Pocket Monsters from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are going to make their way to Pokémon Go.
Data miners have found references to the new regional Pokémon in the mobile game. The running theory is that these Pokémon will launch alongside the release of Sword and Shield on Friday.
Regional Pokémon from the 3DS games Sun and Moon made their way to Pokémon Go in special 7km eggs that players could gift to each other. These new monsters will likely be introduced to the game in a similar way.
The data miners found the code for Sword and Shield Galarian forms on October 22nd, but it only seemed to mention Linoone, Zigzagoon and Weezing.
That said, hackers have been able to find 20 Galarian Pokémon, so there could be that many in the game.
Unlike the Sun and Moon regionals, there are a few new Pokémon that evolve from regionals but were not in any of the previous games. This includes Perrserker, Cursola, Sirfetch’d, Mr. Rime and Runegrigus.
While all of this is based on leaked code and past Pokémon Go content releases, we’ll have to wait until Friday to know for sure.
Source: iMore
