Telus completes acquisition of ADT Securities Services

Telus has completed its acquisition of ADT Security Services Canada, said a press release from the company.
The Vancouver-based national carrier announced in October that it was going to acquire the security service solution company for $700 million CAD. It said at the time once the acquisition was confirmed it would welcome the ADT team members, which includes about 1,000 employees, to Telus.
The security service serves about 500,000 customers.
“The acquisition of ADT Canada builds on Telus’ commitment to leverage our globally recognised wireless and PureFibre networks and industry-leading customer service to improve the lives of Canadians, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity, control, and convenience to more homes and businesses, supported by our commitment to privacy and security,” Darren Entwistle, CEO of Telus, said in the release.
Entwistle said that the acquisition, more importantly, supports advancement of its consumer health strategy “which includes helping Canadians, notably elderly citizens, enjoy their independence.”
“With innovative products such as virtual care, home health monitoring and the Living Well Companion, more Canadians are now empowered to live independently while still receiving critical support, monitoring, and care from their team of health professionals from the comfort of their own home,” Entwistle said.
The acquisition will also help improve existing home security services that Telus offers, including its Telus SmartHome Security and Secure Business.
The release added that moving forward the two companies will “work together over the coming months to integrate the businesses.”
It noted that ADT Canada customers will still receive access to services and in the future, they will “receive information from Telus about new opportunities to save on their security services.”
Telus is going to announce its Q3 2019 results on November 7th.
Source: Telus
