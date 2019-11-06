Facebook says 100 app developers may have improperly accessed user information

Facebook has said that around 100 app developers may have improperly accessed user information, according to its recent blog post.
The social media giant has said that the app developers may have accessed data that includes user information such as names and profile pictures.
Facebook has confirmed that at least 11 developers had accessed information within the last 60 days. It says that it hasn’t found any evidence of abuse, and has since revoked their access to the information.
The developers were able to do so through Facebook Groups. Developers who use Facebook Groups are able to use third-party tools to manage the apps, which gives them information about the group’s activities.
Although Facebook changed its rules in April 2018 to prevent such instances by restricting the information that apps could collect, some apps still had access.
This reveal is the latest in a number of admissions from Facebook as it aims to clean up its data practices that led to a $5 billion USD (approximately $6.5 billion CAD) settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.
Source: Facebook Via: CNN Business
Comments