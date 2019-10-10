You can now use the Ignite TV app to set up recordings

News
Rogers has announced that customers can now use the Ignite TV app or web portal to set up recordings.

You can now use the app or web portal to view existing recordings, cancel a recording, or set a new recording timer.

Users have the option to record an entire series or a single episode, as well as delete saved content.

To access these new features you need to log-in using your MyRogers credentials. Rogers notes that there is no fee to access these features, but that you must be subscribed to Ignite TV.

You can use the steps outlined below to use the new features.

Source: Rogers 

