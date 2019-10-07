News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 7T Pro looks nearly identical to 7 Pro according to these renders

Oct 7, 2019

10:48 AM EDT

0 comments

Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro show off a very famaliar-looking smartphone. The OnePlus 7T Pro looks almost identical to the company’s 7 Pro that launched earlier this year.

16-year-old tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal tweeted out the renders.

The OnePlus 7T Pro lacks any notches or cutouts due to its pop-up front-facing camera. It also uses triple rear-facing shooters. The phone sports the Haze Blue colour variant, however, it looks very similar to the 7 Pro’s Nebula Blue.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4080mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T support.

Agarwal also tweeted out renders of an assortment of cases for the phone.

On October 10th, OnePlus will hold an event in London, England, and while the company hasn’t explicitly said it, many believe that’s where it will show off the 7T Pro.

Source: Ishan Agarwal

Related Articles

News

Sep 3, 2019

11:18 AM EDT

OnePlus 7T Pro specs leak ahead of release, final Android 10 beta out too

Resources

Sep 4, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

These are the hottest phones coming out in Canada this fall

News

Aug 31, 2019

10:10 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 4, Huawei Mate 30 and OnePlus 7T Pro leaks from last week

Comments