OnePlus 7T Pro looks nearly identical to 7 Pro according to these renders

Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro show off a very famaliar-looking smartphone. The OnePlus 7T Pro looks almost identical to the company’s 7 Pro that launched earlier this year.
16-year-old tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal tweeted out the renders.
Some Very High Quality Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro 'Haze Blue' colour option. Doesn't look much different from the OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue. Do you like it? Want the High Res Wallpaper? #OnePlus7TPro #OnePlus7TSeries #OnePlus7T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/3pt4c2ByKF
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 6, 2019
The OnePlus 7T Pro lacks any notches or cutouts due to its pop-up front-facing camera. It also uses triple rear-facing shooters. The phone sports the Haze Blue colour variant, however, it looks very similar to the 7 Pro’s Nebula Blue.
The OnePlus 7T Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4080mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T support.
Agarwal also tweeted out renders of an assortment of cases for the phone.
The Official OnePlus 7T Pro Cases. The Karbon Bumper, Nylon Bumper, Karbon Protective and Sandstone Protective Case. #OnePlus7TSeries #OnePlus7TPro #ANewEra pic.twitter.com/VtlI94Ij9S
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 6, 2019
On October 10th, OnePlus will hold an event in London, England, and while the company hasn’t explicitly said it, many believe that’s where it will show off the 7T Pro.
Source: Ishan Agarwal
