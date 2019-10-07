Resources
Election 2019: Everything you need to know about registering to vote

Oct 7, 2019

9:53 AM EDT

An image of the Canadian flag blowing in the wind against a backdrop of clouds

If you’re a Canadian citizen and are at least 18 years old you’re eligible to vote (with proper identification).

If you haven’t registered yet, you can do it online now. Go to the Online Voter Registration Service before October 15th at 6pm. You can also register in person at any Elections Canada office across Canada, again, before that same date and time.

Alternatively, you can also register when you go to vote. You can do it at your assigned polling station on election day, which is October 21st, or you can go to your assigned polling station on advance polling days, including October 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th.

Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered with the National Register of Electors.

However, if you’re not sure if you are registered, or to check and see if your personal information is up to date (like your voter address), then head to the Online Voter Registration Service. You can also visit your nearest Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868.

Again you can change your details using the online portal, but you can also visit your local Elections Canda office. Just make sure you do so before October 15th, 6pm.

Source: Elections Canada

