Apple shows off new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad

At Apple’s fall hardware event, the company showed off a new, more affordable 10.2-inch iPad called the seventh generation iPad.
The new iPad is the company’s entry point into the iPad market replacing the old 9.7-inch iPad. The new larger screen has 3.5 million pixels and a 2160-by-1620 resolution at 264 pixels per inch.
Under the hood, the iPad has Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, which Apple says it’s two times faster than a traditional laptop. Although, it is the lowest end chip in any of the iPad models.
The new iPad also has the iPad Pro and iPad Air’s ‘Smart Connector.’ This means that you can attach it to Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This means that your iPad’s case can turn into a keyboard and connect without Bluetooth.
Since the iPad is still rocking the traditional iPad Air-esque design it still has the home button and Touch ID. It’s only slightly over a pound so it shouldn’t be too difficult to hold in one hand.
It’s worth noting that while the new iPad does support the Apple Pencil it still uses the older Apple Pencil instead of the new one that launched alongside the iPad Pro.
Apple claims that the device has around 10 hours of battery life so it should last users a whole day.
This is also the first iPad to be built out of 100 percent of recycled aluminum.
The new 10.2-inch iPad comes in silver, space grey and gold, available in both in 32GB and 128GB variants. In Canada, the new iPad starts at $429 for the WiFi model and $599 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 128GB model starts at $549 for Wi-Fi and $719 for Cellular and Wi-Fi.
You can pre-order the device starting today and it’s available on September 30th.
