The new Apple Watch Series 5 is here with an Always-on display that shows the time and the watch’s complications.
The display is made with a new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that is extremely power efficient. Apple is combining this display with a few other hardware and software features to keep the clock always visible.
Apple has even revamped the watch’s clock face, so they all work with the new display.
Even though the new watch’s screen is always on, Apple says it gets the same battery life as the previous model.
Beyond the new screen, Apple has pumped a compass into the watch. This makes using maps easier. There is also a new compass app that even shows you your elevation and longitude and latitude.
To make the watch safer, Apple has added international emergency calling to the Series 5 Cellular model.
Just like the new iPad, the aluminum models are made from 100 percent recycled metal.
Beyond the traditional aluminum and stainless steel watches, Apple has added two titanium colours and a new ceramic case.
The Watch Series 5 is available for pre-order today and officially for sale for on September 20th. As for Canadian pricing, Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $529, while the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $659.
In addition, Apple notes that “watchOS 6 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 19 and for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 later this fall.”
Finally, Apple has dropped the pricing of the Series 3 with GPS to $259 CAD and the Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is $389.
