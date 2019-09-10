Apple unveils the first trailer for ‘See,’ filmed in Vancouver

At its event in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Apple premiered the trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ show, See.
Filmed in Vancouver, See tells the story of a future world where nobody can see — that is, until children are born who can see. The show stars Jason Mamoa.
Along with the trailer, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the trailers for some of its other originals, like For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show were viewed over 100 million times.
Additionally, The Morning Show was called one of the fall’s most anticipated shows by Entertainment Weekly.
You can learn more about Apple’s upcoming premium subscription TV service, Apple TV+, when it launches on November 1st.
