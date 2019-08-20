Gmail releasing update to improve its grammar and spell check system

Google has made a quality of life update to its Gmail autocorrect system using the AI-powered tool featured in Google Docs.
This will improve grammar and spell-check suggestions, which are most noticeable when composing an email.
Gmail now suggests grammar options as you type your message, squiggling a blue line under the word that the system detects as an error.
Users simply have to click the highlighted word to apply the changes, rather than right-clicking to view suggestions.
Google will also autocorrect any common misspelled words.
However, if there’s a word you want to be reverted to your spelling, it’ll appear highlighted similar to a grammar suggestion and can be fixed with a simple click.
The autocorrect system will also detect and outline any misused verb tenses in your sentences in a similar manner.
While a minor update, it’s certainly helpful when composing an email. This improvement will start rolling out in the next few weeks.
Source: The Verge
