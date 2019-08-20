News
Netflix explores the mind of Bill Gates with upcoming three-part documentary

Netflix is going to explore the mind and motives of Bill Gates with a three-part documentary set to launch on September 20th.

The documentary, Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates explores “the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates.” The series is directed by Academy Award Winner Davis Guggenheim whose work includes An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala.

Co-executive producers of this documentary include Beth Osisek and Steven Leckart, along with Shannon Dill, Jonathan Silververg and Nicole Stott as executive producers.

According to Netflix’s official description of the upcoming documentary, the series is “in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervour that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.”

The documentary draws on interviews with Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, as well as their friends, family and business partners. It will explore how Bill transformed from a renowned tech executive to a philanthropist who tries to solve some of the world’s most challenging issues.

Source: Netflix

