Telus is offering customers a chance to win two years of the company’s Peace of Mind Ultra plan for free.
In the carrier’s newest contest, contestants can go in-store and complete the entry process and scratch to win an instant prize. Contestants have to scratch the digital card in-store in front of a sales representative.
Winners will receive the $125 per month for 50GB of data ‘Peace of Mind Ultra’ plan free for two years. How this works is the winner will have a recurring bill credit up to $125 per month for 24 months. However, the customer will be responsible for roaming charges or any add-ons. The Peace of Mind plan also includes unlimited talk and text nationwide.
It’s important to note the Peace of Mind Ultra plan offers unlimited data. However, after 50GB of data, Telus will throttle your usage speed. Though using more than 50GB of data in a month is already an impressive feat.
If the winner terminates the plan, Telus will cancel the remaining credits.
Telus is also offering a brand-new smartphone of your choice. The customer must redeem this prize by August 11th, which is unfortunate as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will likely be available in-store shortly after. The smartphone is not available outright, however, and the customer will also have to activate or renew a two-year plan.
Other prizes include a free pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, a free Google Nest Hub and 20 percent off a Peace of Mind plan. 20 percent off a Peace of Mind plan offers a recurring bill payment of up to $25 on any one of Telus’ Peace of Mind plans.
One of Telus’ other prizes is $300 off your device balance. However, the customer has to choose the Telus’ ‘Easy Payment’ payment option.
Easy Payment financing breaks down the cost of the phone into equal payments over 24 months and costs nothing upfront.
Telus’ contest runs from July 18th to the 28th.
Anyone 18 or older can participate and Telus customers that participate must have their accounts in good standing.
Privacy-wise Telus says, “by entering the contest, entrants consent to the use of their names, city of residence, photograph, voice and/or image for publicity purposes in all media used by TELUS, without payment or compensation. Entrants agree to TELUS’ use of the entrants’ personal information that may include contacting you regarding limited time offers, promotional offers and/or surveys”
For full details and prizes, check Telus’ rules page.
Source: Telus
Comments