Google’s Nest Hub is now available in Canada

While the Google Home Hub launched roughly a year ago in the United States, the device is only now making its way to Canada.
That said, Google has changed the Home Hub’s name to the Nest Hub. Apart from the name shift, the device remains the same as the Home Hub.
Regarding technical specifications, the Nest Hub features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 pixel resolution display with 169.5ppi. The Hub is also light, coming in at only 480g and 178.5, 118 x 67.3mm. This makes the Hub substantially smaller than the 2nd-generation Echo Show, which features a 10.1-inch screen.
The device also features Google Assistant and deep integration with Google’s services, including Calendar, Cast (though Netflix doesn’t work and YouTube.
The Nest Hub is now available in ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Aqua,’ and ‘Sand’ from the Google Store for $169 CAD.
You can find our full review of the Nest Hub at this link.
Comments