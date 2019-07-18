OxygenOS 9.5.10 comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a hot-fix

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS 9.5.10 to the OnePlus 7 Pro, a replacement for the previous 9.5.9 update that introduced a double-tap to wake bug.
Since it’s essentially a patched 9.5.9 build, 9.5.10 carries over the changelog from the previous build and fixes the annoying wake issue.
Changelog:
System
- Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
- Smoother Visual effects
- Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
- Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
- Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
- Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
- Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
- Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings – Security & lock screen – Face Unlock – Face Unlock assistive lighting)
- Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings – Sound & vibration – Dolby Atmos – Earphone Adjustment – Earphone Sound Enhancement)
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
- Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
- General bug fixes and improvements
Camera
- Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
- Improved speed of auto-focus
- Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
- Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode
Source: OnePlus
