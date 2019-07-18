News
OxygenOS 9.5.10 comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a hot-fix

Jul 18, 2019

1:37 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS 9.5.10 to the OnePlus 7 Pro, a replacement for the previous 9.5.9 update that introduced a double-tap to wake bug.

Since it’s essentially a patched 9.5.9 build, 9.5.10 carries over the changelog from the previous build and fixes the annoying wake issue.

Changelog:

System

  • Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
  • Smoother Visual effects
  • Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
  • Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
  • Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
  • Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
  • Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
  • Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings – Security & lock screen – Face Unlock – Face Unlock assistive lighting)
  • Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings – Sound & vibration – Dolby Atmos – Earphone Adjustment – Earphone Sound Enhancement)
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
  • Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

  • Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
  • Improved speed of auto-focus
  • Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
  • Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode

Source: OnePlus

