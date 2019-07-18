iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta 3 now available

The third public beta for Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS is now available.
While the betas for both operating systems were not incredible stable at launch, particularly when it came to performing tasks as simple as copying text between apps, the latest version of the upcoming OS seems to be running more smoothly.
Regarding new features, the latest iOS and iPadOS public beta release features a new icon for voice messages in the Messages app, a new rearrange apps button when you long-press on an app, and a few other changes.
More importantly, this update also fixes a security vulnerability that let anyone access passwords stored in Apple’s Settings app without using Face ID or Touch ID.
After enrolling in Apple’s public beta testing program, navigate to the Settings app, then select ‘General,’ ‘Software Update,’ and the new update should appear.
The final version of iOS 13 and iPadOS, which includes a new an operating system-wide Dark Mode, revamped Photo app, the ability to adjust Portrait Lighting intensity and more, is set to drop this fall alongside Apple’s new line of iPhones.
