Google Assistant now available on Sonos One, Beam speakers in Canada

The day Sonos owners in Canada have long been waiting for has finally arrived.
Starting today, July 2nd, Sonos users in Canada — as well as those in the U.K. Germany, Germany, Australia, France and The Netherlands — can use Google Assistant in conjunction with their Sonos smart speaker.
The digital assistant is available natively through the company’s Sonos One and Sonos Beam smart speakers. It’s also possible to control a Sonos speaker, including older models like the Play:1, via a connected Google Home device. Like with any other Google Assistant-enabled device, Sonos owners can speak to the digital assistant to start and queue songs, control smart home devices in their home and more.
With today’s announcement, the Sonos One and Beam are the first smart speakers in Canada to support both Alexa and Google Assistant at the same time, giving Canadians the option to use the digital assistant they like the most. Starting with the Sonos One, Sonos first brought Amazon’s voice-activated digital assistant to Canada at the start of 2018.
After multiple delays and a lengthy private beta testing period, Sonos first to One and Beam speakers in the U.S. partway through May.
Google Assistant is available on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam via a free software update.
Comments