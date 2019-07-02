News
PREVIOUS|

PayPal and Visa to bring Instant Transfer to small businesses in Canada

Jul 2, 2019

8:00 AM EDT

0 comments

PayPal App

Visa and PayPal have partnered to launch a new feature which allows instant access to funds for consumers and small businesses in Canada.

Dubbed Instant Transfer, the new PayPal feature is powered by Visa’s real-time push payments system, Visa Direct. It’ll move money from customer’s PayPal accounts to their bank account via their Visa Debit card. PayPal says Instant Transfer provides speed, security and convenience.

Having quick access to funds is essential for consumers and integral for small businesses, which have to manage cash flow to grow and succeed. According to Visa research, 85 percent of small businesses say they would likely switch to a new merchant acquirer that offered real-time payments.

Instant Transfer for consumers started rolling out back in March and is now widely available for consumers. For small businesses, it’s currently only available to an early access group, and PayPal will release it across Canada in the coming months.

You can learn more about Instant Transfer here and about its underlying technology, Visa Direct, here.

Related Articles

News

Apr 16, 2019

2:03 PM EDT

GoFundMe won’t charge campaign fees on Canadian charity crowdfunding

News

Oct 15, 2018

7:00 AM EDT

Visa renews Olympic partnership to innovate payment tech

News

Dec 12, 2018

3:47 PM EDT

PayPal launches Xoom money transfer service in Canada

News

Sep 28, 2018

3:24 PM EDT

Google Play customers can’t charge purchases to their Bell bills after Oct. 31st

Comments