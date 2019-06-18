Leak reveals Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL display sizes and measurements

Just last week in a surprising turn of events, Google confirmed the design of the Pixel 4. Now a new leak about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL suggest potential sizes of the upcoming handsets.
Reportedly the Pixel 4, features a display size between 5.6-inches and 5.8-inches. And the larger Pixel 4 XL will sport a screen size between 6.2-inches and 6.4-inches, according to OnLeaks.
OnLeaks also tweeted out the measurements of the two smartphones. The Pixel 4 will roughly have a 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2mm (9.3 if you include the camera bump.) The 4 XL, on the other hand, will feature 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm ( again, 9.3 if you include the camera bump.)
Google will likely unveil the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in October, similar to previous years.
Source: OnLeaks
