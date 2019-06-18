City of Hamilton introducing pay-by-phone parking meters

The City of Hamilton tweeted that pay-by-phone parking meters will be coming to the city by the end of the year, replacing its coin-only machines.
The tweet also confirmed that the city will be placing new credit card payment machines in all of the city’s municipal parking lots by the fall.
Good morning! Our Parking staff report that pay-by-phone will be coming by the end of the year which will replace the coin-only meters. New credit card payment machines will also be placed in all municipal carparks by the fall. Thanks!
— City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 18, 2019
The news of the updated parking meters comes after a Twitter user tweeted the City of Hamilton’s account asking when the city would change its ‘ancient meters.’
A spokesperson behind the account replied to the user confirming the upcoming changes.
Image credit: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Comments