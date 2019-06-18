Business
City of Hamilton introducing pay-by-phone parking meters

Jun 18, 2019

11:19 AM EDT

The City of Hamilton tweeted that pay-by-phone parking meters will be coming to the city by the end of the year, replacing its coin-only machines.

The tweet also confirmed that the city will be placing new credit card payment machines in all of the city’s municipal parking lots by the fall.

 

The news of the updated parking meters comes after a Twitter user tweeted the City of Hamilton’s account asking when the city would change its ‘ancient meters.’

A spokesperson behind the account replied to the user confirming the upcoming changes.

