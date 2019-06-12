Google confirms design of Pixel 4

In a truly strange turn of events, Google has, months ahead of launch, confirmed what the Pixel 4 will look like.
On Wednesday morning, the official Made by Google Twitter account shared a render of the Pixel 4. In the text accompanying the image, the company writes: “Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do.”
Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019
Confirming weeks of leaks, the back of the Pixel 4 will feature two main cameras. Notably, however, we don’t see the front of the phone, so Google hasn’t laid out all its cards.
Earlier this week, two separate reports came out suggesting the Pixel 4 will feature hands-free gestures and a True Tone-like white balance display feature.
What makes this move interesting is that Google is likely to officially announce the Pixel 4 for at least another four months. In past years, Google has announced new mainline entries in the Pixel family in October.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
Comments