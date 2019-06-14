News
Jun 14, 2019

5:51 PM EDT

Broadcast after broadcast, the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors continued to break viewing records in Canada. Game 6 was no different.

According to Bell Media and data from Numeris, Thursday’s game saw an average of 7.7 million viewers on TSN, CTV, and RDS, and a record 15.9 million Canadian viewers tuned in to watch some part of the game and witnessed history — which represents 44 percent of Canada’s population.

Bell notes that viewership peaked at 11:47 p.m. EST to with 9.99 million Canadians watching the game’s final minute.

Game 6 was the most-watched NBA game on record in Canada and the biggest English-language television broadcast in three years.

