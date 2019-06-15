Here are Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks from last week

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from April 6th to April 12th, 2019.
Not a lot of devices leaked over the last week; however, one was so crucial that we just had to talk about it.
Google did something so confusing that it left many in the industry surprised. The company decided to confirm rumored leaks and teased its upcoming flagship, the Pixel 4.
In a tweet the company showed off the rear side of its upcoming handset, confirming other recent leaks. Now the phone will feature a square-shaped camera module, à la Huawei Mate 20 Pro, that’ll sport two camera sensors. Additionally, the handset will lack a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, leading everyone to believe it’ll sport an in-display sensor.
Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019
This teaser has many wondering “what does Google have up its sleeves?”
Google’s teased Pixel 4 was spotted in the wild. While it was unfortunately only the rear of the phone, within a Made by Google case it confirms that the tech giant wasn’t trying to trick anyone with its tweet.
Another leak indicates the Pixel 4 will have a hands-free gesture feature with the power of Project Soli. The Soli chip enables a device to use hands-free gestures.
Alongside hands-free gestures, the Pixel 4 could reportedly use a “True Tone-like” auto white balance feature. XDA Developers that reported the functionality learned that it requires a sensor that is not present on any of the released Pixel handsets.
Leaked 2019 Verizon marketing calendar, isn’t necessarily a Pixel 4 leak, but it shows when Google plans to release the Pixel 4 to the market. The calendar also shows the launch date for Samsung and its Note 10 series and Apple with its 2019 iPhone lineup.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will reportedly launch on August 10th.
